Pick up some amazing savings from HP

(Pocket-lint) - HP can be relied upon to put out really solid computers that are fairly priced - it's one of the names in the sector that you can just trust from a build quality and value standpoint, which is something we really appreciate.

One of the best parts of its roster of excellent devices is that there's almost always something available at a fairly impressive discount, letting you grab an excellent bit of tech without having to pay full price. We've gathered a few examples from HP's store right now for you, to check out below.

If you're in the market for a really excellent laptop that has the capacity not just to work perfectly as a productivity device, but also as a hub for your entertainment, then this excellent Spectre is a perfect solution. Its 360-degree hinge means you can use it as a tablet when you like, making it ideal for watching movies and TV.

However, under the hood it also has a great 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor to really make mincemeat of any tasks you throw its way. With a 512GB SSD for your files to be stored on, you might just forget what it feels like to wait for something to load - that's how responsive this laptop is!

If you want a bit more brawn from your laptop though, with a particular mind to playing some of the lastest gaming releases, then you might want to consider opting for a gaming-specific laptop like this elegant but powerful Omen from HP. It's got an excellent 15-inch display that's big enough to ensure you can take everything in as you play, and its 144Hz refresh rate will keep things super-smooth.

It pairs the same processer as the Spectre above with a massively impressive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU (which has 6GB of GDDR6 RAM of its own). This means you can get amazing performance in even demanding games, including the option to enable ray-tracing graphical effects for the most accurate lighting and reflections in gaming right now. It's a beast of a laptop, but still preserves its portability and has a really nice pared-back design.

Of course, if you want pure performance while you game then a standalone desktop unit is ultimately the way to go, and we're still so impressed by the new designs that HP gave its Omen line a couple of years ago. They're clean and gorgeous, but this 40L version still packs in really great specs as well.

A AMD Radeon RX 6600XT GPU is at the heart of it all, pushing out great frame rates at high resolutions, while 1TB of HDD and 512GB of SSSD storage means you can keep a massive collection of games on hand to play at any one time. With 16GB of RAM, everything's really zippy, and it's the perfect hub to build your gaming station up around.