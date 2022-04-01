Don't miss out on HP's superb flash sale - ending soon!

(Pocket-lint) - While the big sales events are always worth keeping an eye out for, whether it's Black Friday or the Boxing Day discounts, there's a lot to be said for the more sporadic sales that big companies run throughout the year - these often have the best deals, hidden in plain sight.

HP, for example, is running a flash sale on its store right now that has a range of hard-to-believe discounts to pick from, including superb savings on some of its most popular laptops and other devices. Below we've picked out some highlights, but do check out the full sale for yourself to see more.

Starting with a laptop, this excellent 15-inch device is a great option for anyone looking to pick up something that'll work both for leisure and for productivity. That excellent display is more than big enough to be useful for all sorts of productivity tasks, while also working perfectly as a screen for movies and TV. You can also make it a touch-screen if you like being able to use your hands.

Key to the laptop's success is a great 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which is more than powerful enough to crunch through work tasks, and with an SSD for your files you'll have very quick storage - perfect for keeping your photos and documents safe.

If you're not looking for a portable machine and are particularly into your gaming, a proper gaming PC can be a slightly intimidating thing to shop for - buying pre-built is a great way to sidestep that anxiety and get a great package that you don't have to assemble yourself. This Pavilion build from HP is compact and impressive.

You get a nice and chunky NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card that's great for gaming, paired with a rapid 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor for great speeds, and with SSD storage you'll get both great graphical performance and impressive loading times from your favourite games.

A great gaming PC is nothing without a proper monitor, though, and a curved monitor is well worth considering even if you're only looking to work on it. This is a brilliant option for gaming, though, at 27 inches in size and with a brilliant 165Hz refresh rate.

That means you can push your frame rates to crazy degrees and still get incredible smooth responses on-screen, along with extra-accurate colours and sharp details. Brightness is really excellent, and the viewing angles of a curved display are hard to beat.