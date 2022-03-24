(Pocket-lint) - We love HP devices at Pocket-lint, with its devices almost always impressing us with their simplicity and reliability, and there's no better time to pick up a new laptop from its excellent range than during the ongoing HP Days sale.

There are huge discounts to be had direct from HP, with up to 70 percent off some of its most popular models, and you can check out the full range of offers on the HP store here. If you want to see some particularly impressive savings, though, check out the three deals we've picked out below.

You know a sale is looking good when you can pick up a top-range laptop for a price that is way below its quality, and that's just what's on offer for this Pavilion device, a beauty of a laptop that has specs to crunch through almost anything you throw its way.

A super-powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor means that it can multitask like no one's business, and 16GB of RAM means that moves even more quickly, while quick SSD storage completes the picture for data speeds that will wow you for sure. It comes with a great 15.6-inch display, too, big enough for more than one window comfortably and ideal for both working and watching TV or movies in the evening.

If you want a laptop that isn't just great for work and study, but can also absolutely plough through the latest games with impressively high graphical settings, then a dedicated gaming laptop like this brilliant option from the OMEN lineup might just be the best choice. It's a laptop that brims with power, but is still sleek and truly portable, which is rarer than you might think.

Its processor is another great chip from Intel, and the storage onboard is in the form of an SSD for super-quick loading times, but it's the included NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, with 6GB of its own dedicated RAM, that really lets you cut loose while you're gaming. It can push out frame rates that the super-smooth 144 Hz display will render perfectly, making for an unrivalled gaming experience on the go.

For those who want to pick up a great, really reliable laptop at the lower end of the pricing spectrum, though, the HP Days sale doesn't disappoint either. This excellent laptop has a massive 17-inch screen for the ideal user experience, but is still thin and light enough to be easily packed into a bag for when you're moving about.

You get a nice and quick SSD for storage, and a solid AMD processor to make sure that things move reliably, but the real star here is the price tag, which HP has managed to get down to just $349.99 for this sale, a price that almost beggars belief.