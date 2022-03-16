(Pocket-lint) - There's nothing quite like a good tech deal to liven your week up, and HP has a habit of putting out absolutely brilliant savings without needing much of an excuse to do so in the first place.

Its regular weekly deals events are a great way to pick up a new laptop or computer with minimal hassle, quick delivery and that all-important bargain into the bundle. You can check the full range on HP's store right now, and keep reading to check out three of our top picks from the roster.

If you're looking for a great laptop with an expansive display that's big enough to make sure that working on multiple windows at once isn't a problem, then this could be the perfect choice for you. It's got a brilliant screen and if you want extra control you can also kit it out with multi-touch support to turn it into a really adaptable machine.

On top of that, the keyboard is excellent and the laptop's design is sleek and modern, making it completely portable when slipped into a bag or case. Whether you're looking to unwind in the evening with a movie or catch up on your emails, it's an ideal pick, and you can get it with a huge $300 discount this week.

There's something comforting and sensible about having a desktop computer in your home - it means that you have a hub where you can do your organisational chores and, if you work from home, your day to day work, so that you don't have to move around finding comfortable spots all the time.

This slimline desktop unit is a perfect, powerful PC that's more than capable of crunching through productivity tasks. Its AMD Ryzen 3 processor is ideal for that purpose, but you also get masses of storage, making it the perfect place to store your photos and files.

Finally, for a lightweight laptop that has all the access to Google's superb online apps that you could need, a Chromebook might be a sensible way to get a brilliant package at a lower price. This excellent 14-inch laptop is an ideal companion for students or remote works alike.

With rapid flash storage and a touch display, it has way more impressive specs than you might expect from an affordable laptop, and HP's weekly deal sees $140 knocked off its price, bringing it down to a really impressive $329.99.