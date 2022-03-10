HP's weekly deals are stacked with great savings

(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking for a new computer, whether it's a laptop or a desktop unit, there's nothing quite as reliable as a machine from HP, and it's also got a wealth of other options like monitors and virtual reality headsets, too.

One of the best parts about HP's online store is that it runs regular savings events, including an ever-changing roster of weekly deals, that offer genuinely great prices on some of its most popular packages. You can check out the current weekly deals right here, but we've also picked out a trio of top options for you, so you can see just how compelling the savings can be.

A good all-in-one PC can be a dream as a family computer or just a workstation for your working from home days, letting you concentrate and use a great machine that has a permanent place in your home. It also has the benefit of looking great, with an attractive modern design that's nice and simple but stands out with a lovely wireframe stand.

The specs are the key here, though, and HP's packed it with a great AMD Ryzen 5 processor that can power through work tasks, and with 16GB of onboard RAM you'll find things move really zippily. If you've got loads of documents and photos to store it'll be ideal for that, too, with a huge 1.5TB of storage, a third of which is on a super-quick SSD for incredibly fast transfers.

If you would rather pick up a laptop, to give you the flexibility to work or hang out wherever you need to, there's a great saving to be had on this 17-inch beauty, which can be specced to come with a touch-screen for a really bleeding-edge experience.

A powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor sits inside it ready to power through whatever you throw its way, and like the desktop above it also has a massive 16GB of RAM, an amount that will ensure it should run responsively for years. That huge display is perfect for watching TV or movies, and it's also ideally sized for multitasking when it does come time to get some work done.

Finally, if you're already sorted for a laptop or other computer, you might instead be on the lookout for a top-of-the-line monitor to make your working life easier. They don't come much more convenient and attractive than this option from HP. It's a pin-sharp 4K monitor that looks simply gorgeous, with impeccable colour accuracy and handy built-in speakers.

Even better than that, though, is the fact that it can work wirelessly, with quick pairing to let you connect your devices easily and stop worrying about HDMI cables and other wires. Tilt and height adjustment options mean that it is the perfect addition to any home office, in our view.

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.