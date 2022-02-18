Pick up some amazing savings in the HP Presidents' Day sale

(Pocket-lint) - HP's Presidents' Day sale is still ongoing, and that means you still have time to snag yourself a serious bargain, thanks to some really impressive price cuts. There are great offers on laptops, desktops and more, so be sure to check out the full extent of the sale here.

However, we've also gone through the roster with a fine-tooth comb to pick out a few highlights for your consideration - these might just be the ideal pick for you if you're looking for some new tech in your life.

This superb gaming laptop is the perfect choice for anyone who needs a reliable machine that can crunch through both complex work tasks and the most recent gaming releases, thanks to its superb list of specs. You get an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU that can get ray-tracing from games even on the go, and an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor to keep everything moving incredibly responsively.

It also has a modern sleek design that makes it look a lot smaller than you'd think, given the expansive 17-inch display, adding up to a seriously impressive package that's ideal for anyone who wants to be able to both game and work wherever they like.

If you're sorted for a laptop, and just want to be able to work comfortably in your home - whether that's for your job or just to get odds and ends done on a family computer, then an all-in-one could be the perfect solution, to avoid the need for a bulky PC tower taking up space.

If that sounds about right, then this is a perfect choice, especially with $150 slashed off its price, bringing you a huge amount of storage for all your files and the speed to move them quickly. An AMD Ryzen 7 processor is at the heart of it all for quick responses, and that great 27-inch screen is perfect for multitasking or watching videos.

If you've got a capable PC to run it on, and you've never tried virtual reality, you're missing a real trick! The latest headset from HP is one of the very best on the market, and you can get it for a full $100 off during this sale, so jump on it!

It comes with brilliant controllers to fully immerse you in whatever world you opt for, and has superb 4K resolution to ensure that everything you look at virtually is as sharp as it can be. There's amazing built-in audio, so you don't have to fuss with a separate headset, and it's also got some nice comfort upgrades, making it ideal for wearing over longer periods. This is a perfect entry point into the exciting world of VR.