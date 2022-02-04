(Pocket-lint) - HP has revealed to Pocket-lint that computing is entering a new phase, one that could be driven by new form factors and the Metaverse.

Speaking to the latest episode of the Pocket-lint Podcast, the company's president of personal systems, Alex Cho, told us that the pandemic has fundamentally changed our approach to working and, as a result, the way we interact with PCs is changing too.

"We find that that hybrid work is clearly going to drive an opportunity for a lot of new types of form factors," he said. "And, the ability to move, work from anywhere, connect with anywhere, collaborate from anywhere, is really driving a lot of that.

"We fully expect that there will be a lot more innovation in form factors. We're already starting to see that beyond just a screen and a keyboard. We're seeing form factors like 360s [convertible laptops] - those that have the ability for you to not just type but also watch videos. The ability to transition into something that's easier for consumption."

The forthcoming Metaverse can take that even further.

"In many ways, it really is an extension of a lot of the trends that have already been in place," he explained.

"When you think about it, the internet was a place where people were just exchanging information, then starting to be a forum by which there was a lot more social interaction. The Metaverse is a continuation of that where there's going to be a lot more activity beyond just information and social connection.

"Just think already about the convergence that we see with concerts being held within videogames.

"And that's what is really exciting about this space - we're really enabling people to connect better.

"PCs used to be something that were tools that were used somewhat on the side, but are now becoming the centre of how people get life and work and schooling done."

Maybe the Metaverse makes a lot of sense after all.

Writing by Rik Henderson.