HP's superb weekly deals offer up some great savings

(Pocket-lint) - HP's regular weekly sales might not have the bombast of a huge event like Black Friday, but they make up for that with really enticing deals that do slash serious money off the prices of popular and sensible products.

This makes them a great place to get a new laptop or another device without necessarily paying the full whack for your purchase, something that every shopper strives toward. We've picked out a few highlights from HP's current slate of deals to showcase what you can expect, but you should be sure to check out the full Weekly Deals roster for yourself to see more.

A big laptop can be a huge help if you work from home, or indeed from a flexible location. You get all the benefits of portability and being able to work wherever you like, but you still have a large screen on which to get your work done. It's ideal for multitasking, for one thing.

This Envy laptop ticks that box handily thanks to its 17.3-inch screen, and you can make it a touch-sensitive one if you know that you like to work with your hands. At its heart, there's an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that will give you impressive speed as you work, and it all runs on Windows 11 to make sure you're fully up to date on the software side.

If you're looking for a truly low-budget laptop and you think that a Chromebook might be the answer, you'll be heading in the right direction. Chrome OS has come on hugely in recent years and you simply can't argue with the insane value offered by this HP Chromebook.

It's tiny and compact for those who want true portability, with an 11.6-inch display, making it perfect for those who are on the move throughout their day, and getting a fully functional laptop that works well with productivity sites for just a hair over $200 is a pretty crazy concept.

If you're a bit of a gamer and you're in need of a monitor for your home or office, then it makes sense to pick up a high-quality display that can work for both productivity and gaming. This 27-inch panel from HP is a perfect choice, with supreme sharpness and colour accuracy.

It has a refined and classy design, too, so it won't look out of place in a more formal setting, but when you do break out your games you'll be able to take advantage of ambient RGB lighting, and a huge 165Hz refresh rate to keep your games looking ludicrously smooth.