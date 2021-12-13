(Pocket-lint) - Christmas is almost upon us, and you're running out of time if you want to pick up a gift for someone special in your life! If you haven't quite got all your ducks in a row yet, you might want to check out HP's Holiday Gift Guide.

It's jam-packed with great options for this winter, from laptops to printers, accessories and more. To help you get a sense of the range, though, we've picked out three real highlights for you to look at below.

This is a really classy and premium laptop, with a 360-degree hinge at its heart that lets you arrange the display at whatever angle suits you. That means you can use it as a laptop, or as a tablet, or anything in between, according to what you need at the time.

There's a great Intel processor powering the laptop, and it runs really nice and snappily, and also has a wonderful design that can go toe-to-toe with anything else you would see someone using. Best of all, it has oodles of storage to make sure you can keep hold of your photos and files easily.

If you want something even sleeker and more portable, though, you could choose this Elite Folio option, which closes into a form that's impressively easy to slip into a bag. Its display is also 13.5 inches, just like the laptop above, but it's a bit thinner and even more portable.

Its price is also super impressive, giving you the chance to enjoy quality components at a mid-range price, and it too has a touch screen that lets you use the laptop as a tablet or however you fancy based on what task you're taking on. An SSD and 16 GB of RAM makes for transfers and load times that are so quick you might miss them.

If you're a big gamer, though, you might prefer to pick up a laptop that's going to be able to not only cope with your working or study, but also to crunch through the best new games on graphical settings that'll have your jaw dropping.

This sleek 16-inch option from the OMEN line has a new, beautiful design that isn't too loud and shouty, making it perfect for anyone who isn't that into RGB lighting and other gamerish design elements. That doesn't mean it isn't powerful, though, with a super-powered NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 Laptop GPU to produce beautiful graphics, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor to make sure nothing gets bottlenecked by the CPU. It's a great package, and a perfect gift for many people this Christmas.