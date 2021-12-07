Get your Christmas gifts ready with HP's great offers

(Pocket-lint) - It's that time of the year again, and with Christmas fast approaching you're probably on the lookout for great tech offers so that you can get someone in your life a gift that they'll really appreciate - one that they'll actually get loads of use out of, too.

That's why it's lucky HP is running some really excellent deals in the run-up to the holidays, including price reductions on some of its most popular laptops and PCs. We've picked out three excellent options for you, below, but you can see the full range of the deals on the HP store.

An all-in-one PC is a great addition to any family home - giving you a hub to use for work or leisure, to organise the family photo archive or do some emailing, or indeed to sit in front of when it's time to watch some TV.

This 24-inch number from HP is the perfect example of what makes them so great - it's got a lovely design that's way easier on the eye, so it'll look at home in loads of different types of decor. On top of that, it's got a superb touch display that lets you use it however you see fit, and internal specs that'll be more than enough to cope with plenty of complex work tasks.

If you're on the lookout for a laptop rather than a full PC, and you're trying to keep your costs down, this option is super attractive with a full $150 knocked off its price to make for a real bargain. You get a great 15.6-inch display that has impressive sharpness and colours, and really slim bezels.

An AMD Athlon Gold 3150U processor is at its heart, and pairing that with an SSD for storage means that loading and waiting times should both be nice and snappy. The laptop's size makes it ideal both for work sessions and portability and at this price you're getting a really great package.

If you're already sorted for a desktop computer but need a high-quality monitor to pair with it, and especially if you're a bit of a gamer, the X24ih is an absolute beauty, with a staggering 144hz refresh rate that'll make for gameplay so smooth you won't believe it.

A response time of 1ms is also exemplary, while AMD FreeSync Premium helps reduce the risk of screen-tearing and the adjustable stand lets you get the optimum angle really easily. It's a 24-inch monitor which is a great size for anyone who doesn't have an enormous desk but still needs a proper screen, and we think it's great for anyone who uses their home computer both to work and game. Best of all, it's not priced too aggressively, making it a really excellent deal.