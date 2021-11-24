(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is finally here, and there are some absolutely fabulous deals all around the tech industry - if you're looking to buy something like a laptop or PC, there's no better time in a calendar year.

HP has joined the fray, too, with a wide range of impressive deals to check out, and you can see the full list on its own store. We've picked out a few true highlights for you to check through below, as well, so you can get a taste for what's on offer.

A good all-in-one PC can be a game changer for any family home, giving you a hub not just for working from home but for homework, media viewing and the sort of general tasks that fill up any family's time and effort.

This PC from HP is a superb example of the form, with a great design that's modern and attractive, and specs that make sure it can handle whatever you throw at it - with a great-value AMD Ryzen 3 processor at its heart. It's got loads of storage for all your files and photos, and built-in speakers that sound really impressive. Basically, it's a great value home computer and this Black Friday deal makes it even more attractive than usual.

If you'd rather pick up a laptop than an all-in-one, though, you're still going to be treated well by the HP Black Friday sale. This 17-inch laptop, for example, is now ridiculously low-priced, with a fabulous set of features that you would normally have to pay a lot more for.

In particular it's got a great 17.3-inch display to help you multitask on the go, while retaining a lightweight design that makes it nice and portable. It's therefore a great choice for school, college or the commute, and with an SSD at its heart to make sure that you can move your files around really rapidly. It's a great package, and even better with $150 off.

If you've got a monitor already, or are planning to get one, and you'd like to pair it with a powerful desktop PC that can not only handle your work but also crunch through demanding modern games and let you play with your friends, this is a great option.

It's an excellent mid-sized tower that might not be huge but packs in great components, with an AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB graphics card to make the most of your games, and an AMD Ryzen 3 processor to keep things responsive. Best of all, with $100 off it falls into a truly mid-range price bracket, something you cannot afford to miss.