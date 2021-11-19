(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday itself doesn't technically hit until Friday 26 November, but as anyone who's shopped in this season before knows, often the very best deals actually go live a little ahead of the date itself, as a reward for those who are really paying attention.

That's the case this year, as usual, and HP has joined in to launch a range of seriously impressive savings across not just laptops but also a number of its other really popular products. We've gathered three of the most enticing options for you to check out below, but do also visit HP's store to see the full range for yourself.

If you've been working from home at all over the last couple of years (like so many of us have), you'll probably be aware of the incredible value that a proper monitor can bring to matters. Whether you need it for work, or just to watch movies and TV on, having a properly large and accurate display can be a huge boon.

HP's 32-inch monitor here is a real beauty, with a slim and mature design that won't stand out when you're not using it. It's a gorgeous full-HD display with great colour accuracy and brightness, and that expansive size means that you can easily multitask on it with more than one window open. Plus, it uses HP's superb Eye Ease software to cut down on blue light, meaning it won't hurt your sleep patterns if you occasionally have to work late on it.

If you are looking for a laptop, of course, HP is well-suited to help you out, and we're particularly impressed by the scale of the discount it's applied to this lovely convertible laptop. It's got a great 13.5-inch screen that can swivel all the way round to turn into more of a tablet when you need it, making this a super-adaptable option for both work and leisure.

The laptop has a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor running things, with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for super-quick storage, so all in all you can expect blistering-fast load times and a device that can more than cope with even complex productivity tasks.

HP doesn't just do laptops and displays, though - it also happens to make one of the very best consumer VR headsets anywhere on the market, in the form of the recently-released Reverb G2, which we were seriously impressed by when we tested it for review earlier this year.

Discounts on VR headsets simply don't come around very often, so while this isn't the steepest fall in price ever, it's still well worth taking advantage of. You'll get a comfortable and high-resolution headset that's perfect paired with a powerful gaming PC so that you can explore the very best VR games and experiences.