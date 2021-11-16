(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is right around the corner, bringing with it the biggest shopping frenzy of the year and some truly great savings. However, each year the deals drop earlier and earlier, and HP has read the room nicely, dropping some impressive early deals of its own.

There are savings to be had on some of HP's most popular laptops and other devices, and we've picked out three highlights for you below, but be sure to visit the main HP store to see everything that's on offer.

First up is this superb and affordable laptop, from the Pavilion line. It's got an expansive 15.6-inch display to make sure that you can easily multitask whether you're working or studying, and a really classy design that isn't too far off a pricier machine like the one you'll see directly below.

An AMD Ryzen 5 processor makes for great performance that can crunch through most productivity-related tasks easily, and it's also a great option for leisure, with good speakers that make it a useful option for watching TV or movies.

If you like the look of a Pavilion laptop but want to upgrade things a little bit, you could check out this model which adds a 360-degree hinge to proceedings, letting you use the laptop as a tablet if you like with a great touch-screen, and giving you total freedom as far as it positioning goes.

There's a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor at its heart which brings impressive performance, with 8GB of RAM and a sizeable 256GB Intel SSD ensuring that things run smoothly and you've got plenty of space to store your important and personal files. It's a great package that brings some nice upgrades compared to the model above.

If you're on the lookout for a truly premium laptop, though, look no further - this Spectre option is an absolute beauty that has a super-attractive and classy design. It's got all the same benefits as the laptop above it, too, with a 360-degree hinge that lets you use it as a laptop, tablet or anything in between.

Its extra-powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor is matched by 16GB of RAM for blistering performance, while that huge 15.6-inch display is a fully 4K AMOLED unit that'll have your jaw dropping at how pin-sharp and vivid it can be. It's a laptop that takes no shortcuts, and has a healthy discount for Black Friday, too.