HP has some of the best ready-to-ship PCs you can find

(Pocket-lint) - Buying a PC or laptop in 2021 can feel like a way more complicated task than it should - even before you get into the question of how much choice there is out there, you'll often discover that laptops and PCs listed for sale aren't actually ready to be dispatched to you.

Whether it's pre-order schemes or delays in order to actually construct the computers, too often you can find yourself waiting weeks for your machine to be delivered. That's why HP has a special section for its ready-to-ship devices, which you can get super-quickly. You can check out the full range right here on its store, but we've also selected some particular highlights for you to check out, below.

HP Laptop 17-cn0097nr

A lot of people out there have become used to the idea that all laptops are 13 inches big - it's a super-common size, after all. It can also be restrictive, though, and getting a bigger display could be a huge step for being able to multitask while you work or study, or to make movies and TV better to watch. What you lose in portability you gain in real estate.

That's why we think this laptop is such a solid option from HP - it's got a brilliant full-HD screen that's over 17 inches big to give you acres of space to play with. An 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor makes it all run really quickly, and with 16GB of RAM you won't get any lag. There's also huge amounts of internal storage, so it's a really great option if you're looking for a daily driver.

HP ENVY x360 Convertible 13-bd0032nr

Perhaps you want something a little more modern than just a classic laptop, though - in which case something like this Envy model could be perfect. It's a two-in-one thanks to the superb 360-degree hinges that sit at its heart. These let it flip to basically any angle that you might like, opening up all sorts of possibilities.

It sits at that classic 13-inch size, for ideal portability, but a full touch-screen means that you can use it in loads of different ways. A great Intel processor means that it, too, is really quick and responsive, all encased in a design that looks absolutely beautiful, in our opinion.

Victus by HP Laptop 16-e0097nr

Of course, while work and study might be things that you put your laptop to work for, there's also a lot of leisure time to fill up, and gaming can be one of the best ways to chill out and relax. This brilliant gaming laptop is the perfect companion if that's something you might be interested in.

It has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, meaning that you can take advantage of bleeding-edge options like ray tracing in modern games, and you'll power through even on high graphical settings. With loads of storage and a 16-inch screen, it's a great option for those who want to work, but also to play.

