(Pocket-lint) - HP is introducing a couple new Chrome OS-powered computers: The Chromebook x2 11 and the Chromebase AIO (all-in-one).

Starting with the Chromebook x2 211, it's a detachable laptop that supports a tablet mode. It will be available from Best Buy in the US this month, followed by HP's site in October 2021, for a starting price of $599.99. It features an 11-inch touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1440 resolution. It also comes with a magnetic keyboard and kickstand to use in laptop mode.

It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c processor, optional 4G LTE, and up to 11 hours of battery life. You can get it with either 64GB or 128GB of storage paired with 8GB of RAM, but the LTE-equipped models come with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's also a 5-megapixel camera for video calls, and a 8-megapixel camera on the back.

The tablet is made of aluminium and packs USB-C ports, a microSD reader, and a fingerprint reader. No headphone jack to be found, though. Included is a wireless pen, however, that magnetically attaches to the side to recharge.

As for the all-in-one Chrome OS desktop computer, it features a screen that can rotate from landscape to portrait and tilt back 20 degrees. The Chromenbase AIO is made of aluminium and houses a 21.5-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels as well as dual 5-watt speakers, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, and a 5-megapixel camera for video calling.

Also included is a wireless mouse and keyboard. For specs, you can get it with either an Intel Pentium Gold processor or a 10th Gen Core i3 chip. The Pentium Gold comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, but you can upgrade to 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD on the different models.

The Chromebase AIO will be available at HP, Amazon, and Best Buy in the US from August 2021. It, too, has a starting price of $599.99

