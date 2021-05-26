(Pocket-lint) - Picking out a new laptop can be a really rewarding experience, but it's also one that can sometimes be frustrating when you find the device you want, only to discover that it won't ship for weeks or even months.

Between supply shortages and huge demand, plenty of people are finding it really difficult to get themselves a high-quality computer without waiting for it. That's where HP's superb new Ready to Ship Special comes in - a promotion that offers a range of its most popular laptops, with next-day shipping guaranteed to get them to you quickly. You can view the full set of laptops here, but we've also picked out a few highlights for you, below.

If you want a smart, extremely portable and powerful little laptop that's great for working on the go or from home, this HP Envy model is a surefire hit. It has a superb 11th-generation Intel chip to power it all, along with extremely fast storage in the form of its excellent SSD.

That makes for a laptop that's extraordinarily fast and responsive, but adding in a brilliant 13-inch touch screen and a 360-degree hinge makes it really adaptable, too. You can even use it as a tablet.

If, though, you're looking to get a laptop that's even beefier internally, you might prefer to get a gaming device, like this excellent Pavilion laptop. It's got an expansive 16-inch display that's pin-sharp and bright as you'd want, but brilliantly fits it into the chassis of a 15-inch design.

That makes it remarkably portable for a gaming machine - but don't worry, as it also packs in amazing specs. You get an 11th-gen Intel chip to crush through work and games, and a superb NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti to ensure that you can run even new titles on high settings. It's a brilliant way to game, in short - especially if you don't have the space for a full desktop setup.

Another big part of the laptop sector, of course, is comprised of Chromebooks, which are becoming more and more popular with time. This Chromebook from HP is a stunner, giving the lie to any idea that Chrome OS laptops are often cheaply made. It's gorgeous to look at, and incredilbe convenient to use.

You get all the convenience of Chrome OS and its web-based tools and apps, in a beautiful design and with a great 14-inch display to make working easy. Accessing the web, and cloud, has never felt so good.