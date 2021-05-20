(Pocket-lint) - HP has revealed a number of new gaming machines and hardware including the powerful Omen 16 and 17 gaming laptops.

These portable gaming machines boast eye-pleasing visuals with up to QHD, 165Hz refresh rate IPS panels and a nifty 3ms response time. They're also 100% sRGB and even certified with colour accurate low blue light settings to go easy on your eyes.

HP says it's worked on crafting efficient cooling for these laptops, with a mix of Omen Tempest Cooling Technology and undervolting designed to keep them running cool but efficient.

The company says the Omen 16 is set to make an impressive debut with some serious specs that include up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU. This laptop will also sport as much as 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for fast load times and game boot-ups.

Airflow has been increased and improved in this model compared to the previous HP Omen 15 and the battery has been enhanced too. Gamers can rejoice at a cooler gaming laptop that'll now run for up to nine hours.

The Omen 17 meanwhile is even beefier and able to "cruise through the latest AAA hits" with internals that include an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of RAM, 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD too.

HP also says this Omen has had its cooling improved with optimised fans and a larger exhaust outlet making it five degrees colder than before. This naturally equates to better performance, but more comfortable gaming too. There's nothing worse than a hot gaming laptop ruining your fun.

As if that all isn't enough to get you excited, you'll be pleased to hear that HP is also doing its part for the environment. The Omen laptops have been crafted using recycled materials including post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics for the keyboard, speaker boxes and more.

HP says the Omen 16 and 17 will be available from August with prices starting from £1,299.99 and of £1,499.99 respectively.

Writing by Adrian Willings.