Grab a range of great deals in HP's Dads & Grads Sale

(Pocket-lint) - It's the time of year when the occasions come thick and fast, whether it's birthdays, graduations or Father's Day, so there are plenty of reasons to think about picking up a gift for someone special.

HP's hit the ball out of the park by running one giant sale, its Grads & Dads promotion, which has a wide range of great deals to be perused, and solid ideas for presents regardless of the occasion. To help you along, though, we've collected some of the highlights right here.

This is a beautiful laptop that's perfect for graduating students, whether they're about to enter the world of work and need a reliable machine, or to kit them out for further study.

Its 15-inch display makes it great for working or watching movies, and a large keyboard is ideal for typing, while the 360-degree hinge means it's easily adapted for different setups. Best of all, it's down nearly $200 to just $769.99 during the sale.

If you think the person you've got in mind might have internal specs as a top priority, though, there's also a great saving to be had on this slightly more beefed-up laptop, which has a faster processor and more powerful graphics.

That makes it an even more ideal work and play hybrid, and it's also got that all-important 360-degree hinge plus a brilliant touch display to make it basically whatever sort of machine someone could want. Normally a steep $1500, it's down to just $1,249.99 during the sale.

Of course, many people already have laptops they're perfectly happy with - if they're anything like our dad, what they want is a solid, reliable home computer that they don't need to worry about carrying around.

This simple desktop tower doesn't go overboard on a funky design, instead concentrating on packing in great hardware like a powerful Intel processor and quick storage options. Plus, it's nice and compact making it easy to slip under a desk. You can save over $100 on it right now, too, at just $649.99.

Of course, when it comes to a family or home computer, the simplest option might be to just go for an all-in-one, something that HP really specialises in. This superb PC boasts an expansive 32-inch screen, but also much more.

You get great speakers built-in for impressive sound, and it comes with all the hardware crammed in behind the display, making for a ready-to-go experience when you get it out of the box. It's so easy, but also absolutely brimming with power to ensure it can handle even demanding jobs and multitasking. A huge $400 reduction for the sale sees it come down to $1,999, best of all.