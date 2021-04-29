(Pocket-lint) - HP is a world-renowned expert when it comes to making laptops of all kinds, so it stands to reason that it makes excellent Chromebooks as well, even if you might not have been quite so aware of that fact.

One of the very best Chromebooks in its lineup has just got better, too, with a new 11th-generation Intel processor coming to the HP Chromebook x360 14c. Find out what makes it such a stellar machine right here!

The most obvious thing that strikes you first about the HP Chromebook x360 14 is that it looks absolutely brilliant, in our opinion - it's got a clean brushed finish and subtle colour that really makes it look like the premium device it is.

That's made even more potent by the clever hinges which let you swivel the screen to whatever degree you want, even folding it all the way back on itself if desired. That subtle HP logo on the back is nice and classy, and the keyboard house inside the laptop is spacious and comfortable, with stereo speakers flanking it on each side. It's a really nicely put-together package.

The fact it looks nice is all well and good, but there's also the small matter of how it performs, and HP has made sure to pack the HP Chromebook x360 14 with hardware that'll see it crunch through even demanding tasks.

It's got a whip-fast SSD storage for your files, plus 8GB of RAM to keep things spinning, all powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor which is equipped to perfectly cope with whatever web browsing or streaming you can throw at it. If you're one of many whose Chrome windows have countless tabs, you'll still be able to rely on smooth and fast performance, in short.

Another key part of any laptop's user experience, of course, is the thing you're staring at while you use it - that display can make or break a device. Thankfully, HP's also held nothing back on this front. It's a 14-inch beast that's full HD and, best of all, touch-enabled.

That makes it great for watching some Netflix at the end of a workday, and the fact that you can arrange the laptop however you like and control it with your fingertips if preferred makes it a seriously adaptable and reliable laptop for all uses.

Of course, you can't talk about a Chromebook without talking about Chrome OS, which has come on by enormous leaps and bounds since it debuted years ago. It's a massively powerful platform that lets you get all your web browsing done as easily as you can imagine.

Plus, with a variety of apps to run and incredible Google software behind it all, it's honestly amazing thinking of all the things you can get done on it, with help from the cloud where needed. With the latest Intel chips to run things locally, meanwhile, the HP Chromebook x360 14 is a stunning choice for a new Chromebook - you can check it out on the HP Store now to see for yourself!