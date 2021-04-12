Shop HP's Spring Sale to find deal after deal!

(Pocket-lint) - Spring is finally here, bringing with it milder weather and the prospect of deals - our favourites! HP's throwing a huge Spring Sale to celebrate, and there are loads of great savings to be had across its laptops, desktops and more.

Plus, HP's also offering a tempting extra offer, in the form of a special coupon. Use the code SPR21SAV5 to get an extra 5% off the sale prices of items, whether they're in the sale or not. This means you can save even more on laptops and desktops, and even special options like the HP Reverb G2 Headset if you fancy some VR fun! Here are a few of the best deals you can grab in the sale.

First up is this versatile and impressive laptop, a seriously great device that's brilliant both for working and studying, and for relaxing with when you get some down time. With a 17-inch display, you've got enough space to multitask and have more than one window open, which is great, while it also looks superb for watching movies or TV.

It comes absolutely loaded with storage, which means that you can rely on it to have more than enough room to keep all your files and things locally. A great Intel chip powers it all, meanwhile, ensuring that Windows will be smooth and responsive. It's $150 off as part of the sale, a really chunky discount!

If you want a more permanent workstation for part of your home, or a family computer, this all-in-one is a great option that boasts a brilliant 32-inch display that's perfect whether you're working on spreadsheets or doing some research for class.

It's got an excellent built-in set of speakers below the display that means it's a great media centre as well, and the specs under its hood are extremely solid. You even get a powerful graphics card, making playing games a doddle and editing photos or video easy. A massive $400 discount means this is an ideal time to buy.

If you've got an external display already and just want a computer to hook up to it that takes up as little space as possible, then HP has got perhaps the perfect solution in the form of this superb little PC. It's got an absolutely tiny footprint but packs in seriously capable hardware.

You get a powerful processor and plenty of storage, as well as the ability to customise it to your heart's content before you order, to make a mini PC that's just right for your exact needs. The EliteDesk range is normally pretty premium on the pricing front, but right now you can get enormous savings - ths 805 G6 starts from $817.85, down by nearly half from $1,487.00 for the Spring Sale.