(Pocket-lint) - We love any excuse for a good sale, but Presidents' Day is a reliable occasion each year, when HP always makes a raft of great discounts available on some of its most popular computers and accessories.

There's a whole bunch of savings to check out in the full range, but we also thought it would be well worth our time to pick our a few particular highlights that might be worth considering - these are devices that are sure to make your life easier, especially if you're working from home at the moment, like so many of us are.

First up is this seriously elegant laptop, which is actually more of a 2-in-1 since it has a 360-degree hinge as the name suggests, and a full multitouch display to let you work however you prefer. That immediately makes it a great productivity machine that can adapt to your space and needs, but the design is also so refined and classy that it's a real standout.

Unsurprisingly, the rest of the machine is up that high standard, too, with a powerful Intel processor at its heart, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD that makes it perfect for storing photos and work files alike. Plus, that 15.6" display is absolutely pin-sharp with 4K resolution to make for incredible image quality. What a package, and it's reduced by a massive $250 right now, too.

What if you want a laptop that's great for work but also geared toward having a little more fun? That's where the OMEN line steps in - HP's storied gaming range has brilliant laptops to offer, and this one's the same size as the ENVY option above, but aimed squarely at games. That means it has a smaller SSD but pairs its Intel processor with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti ( with 4GB of onboard memory of its own).

If you're not quite up to speed with exact hardware specs, you can take that to mean that it'll crunch through games even on the go, bringing beautiful high resolutions and impressive frame rates to make you wonder why anyone bothers with pesky consoles. A huge $295 discount means now is the perfect time to buy, as well.

Of course, a laptop might not be the ticket for everyone out there - if you're looking for a family PC or a fixed workstation you might prefer to go for an all-in-one, to avoid needing extra space for both a monitor and a desktop tower.

This is a brilliant solution from HP, a gorgeous 27" display that has all its smarts built-in to make for a sleek overall design. We really like its thick wire stand, and the performance is impressive. With a huge 1TB SSD and even a further 512GB HDD, you'll have more than enough space for all your files, making it great as a hub, so be sure to grab this if you need a new PC. It's discounted by $200 during the Presidents' Day Sale, making it another superb bargain.