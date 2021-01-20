HP intros six new Chromebooks with Intel and MediaTek processors

(Pocket-lint) - HP has announced five new Chromebooks for the growing Chrome OS segment of the laptop market.

Chief among them is the 14-inch HP Chromebook 14 G7, powered by Intel processors and with an HD webcam, HDMI and USB-C - you can easily connect it to a second display.

The HP Chromebook x360 11 comes in two versions and are compact touchscreen convertible notebooks based around Intel Celeron (HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE) or MediaTek (HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE).

Again there's an HD camera and optional USI Garaged Pen. On the Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE it can be placed at the top of the keyboard for storage and recharging.

Finally, the HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE and the HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE are 11-inch devices that are also powered by either Intel or MediaTek processors.

HP Chromebook 14 G7 is expected to be available in March from £350.

HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE is expected to be available in April from £370.

HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE is expected to be available in March from £330.

HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE is expected to be available in February from £310.

HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE is expected to be available in February from £350.

Writing by Dan Grabham.