HP's slew of new laptops is headed by the Elite Folio with 24 hour battery life

(Pocket-lint) - HP has upgraded several of its most portable laptops ahead of CES 2021. The HP Dragonfly G2 is upgraded while there's also a new HP Dragonfly Max.

The HP Elite Folio is the most noteworthy of the new releases as it's an ARM-based Windows 10 laptop centred around Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 platform with a fanless design. As such it features 5G connectivity and up to 24.5 hours of battery life according to HP.

The 2-in-1 convertible HP Dragonfly G2 now features 11th generation Intel Core processors and 5G or 4G LTE connectivity. Tile is again built-in for device tracking, while audio is provided by Bang and Olufsen. The HP Elite Dragonfly Max takes things a step further with enhancements designed for video conferencing. There are four wide-range microphones with AI optimisation, a high-quality 5MP webcam and an HP Eye Ease display for easier working on the move.

A new Envy 14 is designed for content creators and is HP's first 14-inch diagonal laptop would you believe. It features a 16:10 1,920 x 1,200 resolution display and as well as the latest-generation Intel Core processors that you'd expect it also boasts Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics which you can fine-tune the settings for using HP's System Control app.

HP has also revealed a few other noteworthy laptops, too - the EliteBook 840 G8 Aero (don't try and say that in a hurry), a lightweight Intel 11th generation Core laptop that also has 5G connectivity. The chassis is made of 90 percent recycled materials. Then there's the Elitebook x360 1030 G8 and 1040 G8, both convertible versions also with 5G.

Writing by Dan Grabham.