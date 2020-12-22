HP's incredible Red Tag sale has some super festive bargains

(Pocket-lint) - Happy holidays! Whether you're looking for a bargain in the sales for home or work, there's plenty on offer at the HP Red Tag sale.

A huge range of laptops, computers and printers are discounted, with both free shipping and easy returns thrown into the mix to make it trivial to get your hands on a superb new piece of tech.

We've taken a look at the deals on offer, to find you some of the very best. Don't hang around too long, though! These deals won't last forever.

The Pavilion 15 Laptop currently has $120 off packs more performance into a smaller profile, so you can get more done wherever you go. With a larger screen-to-body ratio and micro-edge bezels that maximize your view, entertainment on your laptop is simply superb. What's more, powerful audio is provided by Bang & Olufsen. This laptop features the latest-generation 11th generation Intel Core processor, up to 1TB of SSD storage and up to 16GB of fast DDR4 memory. It's also available in several colours - natural silver, ceramic white, forest teal and warm gold. A fast charger also means you can charge your battery up to 50 percent within 45 minutes.

If you're looking for a desktop to bolster a home setup, check out the $200 off this superbly-designed HP ENVY desktop PC which boasts an Intel Core i5 processor in addition to Nvdia GeForce GTX graphics (including 4GB of dedicated superfast DDR5 graphics memory). There's also 8GB of memory onboard in addition to a 1TB hard drive for high capacity storage and 256GB SSD so you can power through tasks at speed without having to compromise. And, of course, it's all run by Windows 10 Home. There's also plenty of room for expansion, too, while you need not worry about connectivity with onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

There might be cheaper monitors in HP's Red Tag Sale, but they aren't 4K UHD versions - a 4K monitor is fast becoming something many use every day, and with $50 off the HP V28 4K Monitor it makes total sense. This neat display even boasts AMD FreeSynch tech so you can enjoy blur and lag-free gaming. The display uses HDMI 2.0 which can run happily at 60hz, while there's forward or backward tiling so you can set up the display exactly how you want it. And, should you be working or watching during the evening, Low Blue Light Mode will automatically adjust to a warmer colour spectrum to ease the strain on your eyes.

These are just a few highlights from HP's Red Tag sale, though - there are loads more to browse on its online store, so jump in to see if you can find a bargain that fits you.