(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is here - a sales event like no other, in a year that's made sure it's going to be unlike anything we've experienced before. This time around, the deals are going to be more online than ever before.

HP's getting right into the thick of it, too, offering up a huge range of stunning savings on its laptops, printers, desktops and more, with hundreds of dollars slashed off prices in many cases. We've gathered a few real highlights for you below, but be sure to visit the HP Store to see the whole range and find something that's just right for you.

This is one of HP's very best laptops, one that has features perfect for all manner of users, whether you're looking for a work machine, something to use for studying, or just a great place to view films and TV in comfort. It's got a dreamy 13-inch touchscreen that can be arranged at any angle thanks to a robust 360-degree hinge, which is perfect for lounging.

A huge 512GB SSD means that everything runs super-fast, too, even if you're moving large files around, and we've saved the best news for last. HP has slashed a massive $250 off its price, bringing it down to just $1,049 - a real steal for what you're getting.

Perhaps you don't want a laptop, though - desktop computers can be more useful, and more powerful ways to work in more set up and permanent workspaces, which makes them superb for working from home. An all-in-one is a great solution, too, freeing you up to use your space more easily, and in the case of this Pavillion computer from HP, looking really sleek into the bargain.

You get really good processing power and loads of storage, plus that massive 27-inch screen is great for multitasking on while you work. With $150 off, coming down to just $699, this is the best time to grab it, and make your home working way, way more enjoyable in the months to come.

If you instead want a laptop that oozes a little bit more of a sense of luxury, this Spectre model is completely gorgeous and comes packed to the gills with great features and options to make your life easier day-to-day. Its huge display is 15.6 inches in size and boasts stunning 4K resolution that's also completely touch-friendly for more ways to control and interact with your device.

Not only does it have a powerful Intel processor at its heart, but an onboard NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti means that it'll even handle many games really nicely, despite the laptop's more subdued looks. A sizeable SSD also means that rapid storage is no problem at all. It's a whopping $400 off this Black Friday, down to just $1,199 - don't miss out!

If you already have a decent monitor, and are just looking for a super-reliable work PC that hardly takes up much room, this could be a perfect choice - a tiny desktop tower that packs in absolutely astonishing amounts of power. You get a powerful Intel Xeon processor that'll crunch through work tasks, and a huge 1TB hard drive to make sure that you've got loads of storage to keep all your files safe.

It's also small enough to fit on or below almost any desk, and in fact can be easily moved around if you change workstations often. Best of all, for Black Friday it's more than half off, down from a full price of $2,582 to just $1,161, one of the biggest savings you'll find anywhere this holiday season.