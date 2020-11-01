HP's huge Holiday Gift Guide has loads of superb deals

(Pocket-lint) - Christmas is looming - whether you're someone who likes to get all their gifts sorted way in advance, or you're a more last-minute type, either way you're probably eyeing up the big day in your calendar.

If you've got someone in your life who cares about having quality tech, and is perhaps in need of a new laptop, computer or a range of other devices, HP's probably got something to fit the bill. That's why it's so handy that it has a massive sale on running all the way from now until New Year's Day 2021, to make sure that you can get the best prices on its superb tech.

We've gathered some of the very best options in the sale right here, but you can check out the full range yourself on the HP Store, and keep checking back with us, as we'll rotate this selection periodically!

We're starting off with one of HP's most premium laptops, the gorgeous Spectre x360, which has a superb 360-degree hinge that makes it a full 2-in-1 device, with the included touch pen.

It's brilliant for both work and play, and with that stylus you'll find your creative skills completely unlocked on its beautiful 13-inch display. It's all housed in a minimalist, attractive design that oozes class and makes for a surefire hit with any creative who wants to work on the go.

If you think you'd rather opt for something with a bit more grunt on the graphical side of things, this 15-inch OMEN laptop is perfect for gamers who don't want a full desktop setup, or want a device for when they're travelling or working remotely.

It's got a massive, pixel-sharp display that's superb to game on as well as for professional needs, and it's all powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, which means you get an extremely impressive amount of performance from such a compact laptop.

Getting a good computer is one thing, but something that most people overlook until they suddenly need one really badly is a good home printer - it's basically essential in case you need something printed out at late notice.

The Tango X is a bit of a revolution in this area - it lets you have a high-quality printer in your home without it needing its own huge storage area or tabletop - it's super compact and can be packed away really easily. If you live somewhere smaller, or just need to reclaim some space, it's the perfect printer for you.

Finally, HP doesn't just have high-end luxury laptops to offer up - if you're looking for a low-cost machine that nonetheless brings solid value and specs along with build quality that you can rely on, it can help. This 15-inch laptop is the perfect example, with a great keyboard and really impressive display.

It's remarkably affordable, even more so during the Holiday season, and ends up as a perfect device for someone at school or heading off to college, who needs a reliable work machine that's good for media viewing too.