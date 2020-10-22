HP's latest Flash Sale offers two days of superb savings

(Pocket-lint) - It's that time of the year - as Fall rolls towards Winter, there are sales events popping up all over the place to discount big-ticket items ahead of the holiday season.

It can be pretty tough to distinguish between them all, but trust us when we say that you'll want to check out HP's latest flash sale event, which brings major discounts to loads of its best devices. That means laptops, desktops, printers, and more. Check out the full sale on the HP Store, or keep reading to see a few highlights that we've picked out.

One of the greatest challenges facing any laptop-maker is striking a balance between portability and power - making sure that your design is lightweight and easy to use, while still packing in high-quality components to ensure that no work task overpowers the machine.

That's what HP's managed perfectly with this Envy model, which has a superb, 15-inch display that's brilliantly augmented by powerful specs under the hood. You get a 512GB SSD for super-quick storage, along with a massive 16GB of RAM, all powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor to make sure that you can crunch through even demanding bits of work. It's got a huge $100 off right now, making it a great option.

If you're looking for something even more substantial, though, a desktop unit could be the answer, and if gaming's something you know you'll want to do regularly you won't find a much more elegant desktop tower than this Omen 30L, a really gorgeous and subtle gaming beast.

That excellent design hides serious power, with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and AMD Radeon RX 5700XT GPU working together to crush even the most cutting-edge games and deliver superb performance and frame rates that'll make console players jealous. HP's flash sale sees it get a $100 price cut of its own, a really compelling saving.

Maybe you want the best of both worlds, though - great gaming performance, but the ability to do it wherever you want. That's where a gaming laptop can be the solution, giving you flexibility but still ensuring that you'll get amazing frame rates while gaming on high settings.

This Omen laptop has a really nice design that isn't too heavy on the gamer-y touches, making it great for both work and play, but of course, the star is the specs list, which includes a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU to make light work of even demanding games. That's all played out on a gorgeous 15-inch display, and another $100 saving makes it a steal for the next couple of days.

Of course, not everyone is looking for a gaming machine, and that's entirely fine. If you're instead in the market for a computer that brings everything in one package, marrying the power of a desktop with a built-in display, an all-in-one like this one from HP could make great sense.

It's got a gorgeous 24-inch display and an overall design that we think is really unique and attractive, with a wire stand that's unlike most other all-in-ones you'll find. With a massive 1TB hard drive, and a 256GB SSD as well, you get loads of storage and Windows will run super-fast, while a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor will also ensure things run smoothly. Pick it up now with a great $50 discount.