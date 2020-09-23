(Pocket-lint) - HP has announced new 13-, 14- and 15-inch Pavilion laptops with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and Iris XE graphics. Beyond offering GPU improvements over last-generation Intel chips, they also use recycled materials, including "ocean-bound" plastics, which would otherwise go in the ocean.

Here's how HP described the eco-friendly PCs:

"Sustainability continues to be a key focus for HP across the full portfolio of PCs and solutions. The new Pavilions feature the use of post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics in the construction of the speaker housing – and its use in these devices is estimated to keep approximately 92,000 plastic bottles out of the oceans and landfills. The outer boxes and fiber cushions used in packaging the new devices are also 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable. The laptops are also EPEAT Silver registered and Energy Star certified."

Each HP laptop also boasts a "3D seamless metal chassis", complete with no parting lines and a reduced bezel size.

The Pavilion 15 offers an 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 8.5 hours of battery, as well as an improved fan and cooling system. You can get the Pavilion 15 with Ryzen 4000 processors if you dislike Intel. The Pavilion 14 and 15 models are also available with Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics and SD card slots.

Other features include dual-channel memory designs, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Optane memory, SSDs up to 1 TB, and USB-C..

The Pavilion 13 gets 1080p or 4K Ultra HD options and starts at $680. The 14 and 15 get either 720p or 1080p and start at $580 and $600, respectively.

You can purchase either of these laptops at HP from October 2020.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.