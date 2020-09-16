(Pocket-lint) - Got a gaming rig that's riddled with wires? HP Omen has just announced a series of gaming accessories - Omen Frequency Wireless Headset, Omen Vector Wireless Mouse, Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard - with Warp Wireless Technology, allowing you to cut the cord and wirelessly recharge in double-quick time.

Of the three it's the Vector Wireless Mouse that's most caught our attention. If this wireless mouse runs low on battery then plug it in via USB-C and, HP claims, just 30 seconds will deliver an additional hour's worth of battery life. Now that's some speedy recharging. Charge it for 90 minutes and it'll reap a 180 hours of use as reward. Ensuring gamers' expectations Omen Command Center permits sensitivity settings, key binds and lighting control.

Next is the Frequency Wireless Headset, meaning no more tangles with cables plugged into your setup. Important here is HP's claim of lag-free audio transmission, meaning you're not compromising by ditching that 3.5mm or USB port. The headset is also capable of 7.1 surround sound (C-Media Xear) and, via Omen Command Center, the option for customised equalisation and lighting. The on-board battery is said to deliver 30 hours of use per charge.

Last of the trio is the Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard - with the option to play wired or wirelessly - which features a magnetically attaching palm rest. A charge of this 'board delivers up to 75 hours of play, while just five minutes of USB-C charging can deliver six hours of use. There's all the usual expectations for gamers too, with MX Cherry Brown switches, N-key rollover and lighting controls.

The HP Omen Frequency Wireless Headset will arrive December, with pricing TBC. The Vector Wireless Mouse and Spacer Wireless TLK Keyboard will arrive sooner, from September, with respective £89.99 and £189.99 asking prices.

Writing by Mike Lowe.