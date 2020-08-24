HP's got some superb deals to pick from right now

(Pocket-lint) - There's nothing like a few good deals to spice up the week - and HP's got an amazing line-up to suit just that craving. Its weekly deals regularly throw up discounts that shouldn't be missed.

We've gathered together some of the very best available right now for you, including an amazing printer for your home office, a monitor that will help you game to your very best abilities, and an all-in-one that's perfect as a family computer. Check them out below!

HP Pavilion All-in-One - 24-k0220z

Every family needs a good computer, whether it's for taking lessons remotely, doing homework, sorting out bills or any number of other things.

An all-in-one is a really sensble investment on a few levels, not least that it cuts down on clutter by housing everything in one device. This Pavalion PC is a great choice for a family, or indeed a professional looking for a useful home work station. Right now it's also a whole $100 off, a super reduction.

HP Sprocket 2nd Edition

Being able to take superb photos has been one of the great bonuses from the advent of the smartphone revolution over the last decade.

We're all able to take stunning shots with the device in our pockets now, but getting them printed can be a bit more of a hassle. That's where the amazing Sprocket comes in, a pocket-sized printer that can quickly and easily make your treasured memories physical possessions. For $30 off, that's a tempting offer.

OMEN X 27 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Any gamer knows that at a certain point you can be held back by the hardware you're playing on. Having the best reflexes or instincts in the world isn't enough if your display is lagging behind your actions.

HP's OMEN gaming line has some amazing PCs to offer, but also this brilliant monitor - with a 240Hz refresh rate, you'll never be behind the action, and it's $50 off right now.

HP LaserJet Pro M404dn

A home without a reliable printer is one that's waiting for disaster to strike - we've all had moments where we realise that plane tickets need printing, or that a form can't be filled out online, after all.

This LaserJet spits out high-quality pages at a great rate, and will make sure that you're never caught cold in the scenarios described - it's just something you need! It being $80 off right now makes it all the more worth it.