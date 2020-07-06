If you've been holding out for a deal on a decent gaming monitor, then wait no more, as Amazon's summer sales mean there are deals to be had.

One such bargain comes in the form of £100 off the HP Omen X 25. This is the smaller brother of the X 35, a fantastic monitor we had on our list of the best gaming monitors to buy.

The Omen X 25 offers some serious specs for your money too. It's a fast and responsive 24.5-inch 1080p display with 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 400 nits brightness and all the good stuff you'd expect from a modern monitor too.

squirrel_widget_273172

It's a TN display with LED and has Nvidia G-Sync tech as well as a design that's aimed at pro gamers. If you want something that's fast, fun and gives you the gaming edge, then this might well be it.

Other highlights include anti-glare coating, a wall-mountable design and a stylish finish.

The HP Omen X 25 even features some subtle ambient lighting to help reduce pressure on your eyes when gaming at night. That lighting can also be tweaked to match what's on-screen and cast a glow on the base of the display too.

This bargain is only likely to be around for this week as the summer sales continue, so don't hang around too long.