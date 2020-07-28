(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking for a new laptop, look no further - HP's got you sorted. It's got a huge range of great machines, in fact, but we're particularly taken by the incredibly impressive

.

With a brilliant 13-inch display for your use, and an AMD chip powering the whole shebang from the inside, this is a laptop that's perfect for almost anyone's needs, whether professional or personal. What makes it so brilliant, though, and why should you think about picking it up? Read on to find out.

When you opt for a 13-inch screen like the one used by the ProBook 435 G7, you get a few benefits, but one of the key factors is portability. It's the screen size that we prefer for our personal laptop, ensuring that it's a super useful productivity device, but one that's also perfect for watching TV or movies.

Of course, it also means that you can easily close it up and slip it into a backpack or shoulder bag without feeling like you're lugging around a few bags of flour - the ProBook 435 G7 starts at just 3.19LB, making it one of the lighter computers you'll find with the quality of components that it's able to offer.

At the heart of the ProBook 435 G7's success, though, is HP's increasingly fruitful partnership with the processor masters at AMD. That collaboration sees the 435 use an AMD chip of your choosing to power its processes and multi-tasking.

The starting version of the laptop packs a brilliant AMD Ryzen 3 4300U chip that's perfect for juggling multiple programs at once and ensuring that you don't feel lag while switching between them. It also brings AMD Radeon Vega integrated graphics, letting you play games and run imaging programs more easily.

If you want a boost in power, though, you can upgrade that CPU to either a Ryzen 5 or a Ryzen 7, both of which offer a chunky upgrade in performance terms but don't actually add too much to the laptop's cost.

Another of the secrets to the ProBook 435 G7's success lies in a design choice that makes it even better and more adaptable to the changing requirements of modern digital life - a 360-degree, robust hinge paired with a touchscreen.

This means that the laptop is actually more of a two-in-one - you can position its screen however you like, including folding it all the way back to lie flat against the keyboard, letting it become a tablet that you control by touch. There's nothing quite like the freedom to swivel it to whatever position you like, whether you're reviewing a presentation for work or lounging in bed on Netflix.

As with many of HP's laptops, one of the elements that makes the ProBook 435 G7 so attractive is that you can customise many elements of its construction when you make your purchase.

For example, you might want to double the on-board SSD storage from 256GB to 512GB, grabbing yourself some extra room if you know that you've got a lot of chunky files to store, or a photo archive to move. Equally, you could up the RAM from 8GB to 16GB, or even cut it down to 4GB if you know what you'll be using the laptop for and aren't concerned with blazing speeds, nabbing some savings in the process.

The same goes for a keyboard without or with backlighting, a second webcam on the back of the screen and a fingerprint scanner to unlock your device - all them are completely up to you and any you don't want will see the price go down.

You can build you own configuration by heading to the HP Store and checking out with the laptop, although you can also of course use the opportunity to find out more about every aspect of the computer - we think you'll like what you see.