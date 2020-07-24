Buying a laptop can be a minefield - there are so many brands not just of laptop maker, but of internal components, that it can be difficult to know whether the company making a cut-price machine will still be around in a few months' time.

That's why we often advise people to stick to the tried and trusted names, many of which have been around for decades at this point. HP is a perfect example, a mainstay of the consumer tech scene for years and years, and still making laptops that stand the test of time as well. Best of all, many of its recent computers harness the power of another great brand - AMD, which is at the cutting edge of the processor market.

Take the HP Probook 455 G7, for example, which uses an AMD processor at its heart. It's a brilliant laptop that's a superb fit for both work and leisure. In fact, we've gathered some of the main reasons it might be a top pick if you're looking for a new notebook.

As we said, HP knows that the quality of processor can be an absolutely deal-breaker for any laptop. Regardless of how impressive the other components are individually, it's the processor that actually ties everything together. If it's slower than you'd like, it'll bottleneck everything you do, and that's no fun at all.

That's why the Probook 455 G7 starts out with an AMD Ryzen 3 4300U chip at its heart, running at up to 3.7GHz to make sure that you can power through tasks. In fact, it's quad-core which means that multitasking is a doddle, so you don't even have to stick to one job at a time.

Plus, the chips uses AMD UMA Radeon Graphics to make sure that you can even game on the laptop to a really impressive degree. If you want more power, too, you can upgrade the processor to a Ryzen 5 or even Ryzen 7, both of which will let you absolutely crush any slowness that you're used to.

The Probook 455 G7 is a serious laptop, bringing a display to the table that won't disappoint. It's a 15-inch screen that lands right in the middle of what many people consider the laptop sweet spot.

It's big enough that you can effectively multi-task on it with multiple windows open, and it's also great for watching videos or gaming, since you have plenty of display space to play around with.

However, it's also small enough to still be genuinely portable and to fit into any bag or sleeve designed for 15-inch machines. That makes it a great master of all trades.

While the size of this Probook's screen isn't changeable, almost every other aspect of the laptop is, which we love. It means that you can build a computer that's perfect for your needs, with total confidence that HP will construct it perfectly.

Want to add to the 500GB hard drive you get as standard? Stick an SSD in the laptop for speedier read times. Don't actually need the keyboard to be backlit? Ditch the feature to save a bit of cash. You can add loads of extra RAM to make sure that everything runs as snappily as possible, and even choose what kind of charging brick and cable it comes with.

HP's massive range of great accessories mean that you can also easily bundle in an external mouse and keyboard, meaning that you can have a great home office setup that arrives all in one shipment. That's perfect for anyone who wants to exert a little more control over their purchases.

One of the optional extras, and one that's extraordinarily affordably-priced, is a fingerprint reader for easy unlocking that's super secure, and that plays into another of the Probook's major strengths.

It's built right from the ground up with security in mind, from its very BIOS onwards. These security features, which keep you safe from malware and from hacking, are part of why HP is such a popular choice with corporations that can't afford for their commercial secrets to get out.

In the same vein, it's why the Probook is built with long-lasting durability in mind, and has passed 19 MIL-STD 810H tests - it'll last for years, and is guaranteed not to let you down.

If you think the Probook 455 G7 sounds like it could be the solution to your laptop search, you can pick it up from HP's store right now, on a stunning discount that sees it start from just $622.16 - that's a deal too good to pass up, for our money.