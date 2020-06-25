This might not be the most normal of Independence Days, given everything going on in the world, but some things don't change, and there are still a huge range of deals floating around to save you cash on great devices.

HP's very much in the vanguard, leading the charge on this front, and its Independence Day sale has already delivered some seriously great savings on devices we wholeheartedly recommend. We've picked out three absolute highlights, below, for you to check out, but you can find the full range of savings on HP's store. Don't hang around too long, though! These deals won't last forever.

If you're looking for a device that can adapt perfectly to both work and leisure, a 17-inch laptop could make a great answer. HP's 17z brings you a superb, large display that's absolutely great for watching movies, but also a real asset if you're trying to be productive. It's big, and sharp enough to let you accurately multitask, something that's much harder on smaller models.

Plus, with a huge 2TB hard drive, it's also got more than enough room to store all your files, from work documents to your trove of photos and videos. It's a really great machine to pick up if you want to make sure that you're buying something to last, and best of all HP's reduced it to start from just $430.

If you're not looking for portability, though, we can't get enough of HP's All-in-One - its design is one of our very favourite on the market, sleek and modern but with a heap of personality to make sure that you don't feel like you're using some generic desktop box. It fuses a big 1TB hard drive with a super-fast 128GB SSD drive to power the OS, meaning that it's super zippy and responsive.

Plus you get that great, gorgeous 23.8-inch display, in full HD and with anti-glare technology to make sure that it looks perfect regardless of where you're viewing it from. It's an excellent device for use as a media centre, a family computer or a workstation, depending on your needs.

While a bigger, 17-inch laptop can be great for some uses, as we said above, there's also a heck of a lot to be said for the 15-inch options on the market. Taking the 15t as an example, it means that you still get a display that's sizeable enough to make for great media viewing and productivity, but also get a laptop that's easier to carry and store. If you move around a lot, even if just within your own home, that's a real advantage.

The 15t is a great device for those who want the best of both worlds, then. For July 4th, HP's marked it down to start from just $600, making this a superb time to pick it up. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor on board and a super-snappy 128GB SSD, you'll immediately feel how responsive and powerful the laptop is.

Those are just three of the amazing deals that HP's served up for the holiday, though, so be sure to check out the full range of offers on the HP Store if you're looking for some new tech hardware.