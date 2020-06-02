HP reveals gaming laptops including all-new Pavilion Gaming 16

HP has revealed a pair of new gaming laptops aimed at gamers who want to step up to a power portable.

The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop isn't part of the company's Omen line, but it is the company's first-ever 16-inch gaming laptop. You'll get up to Intel Core i7 processors - naturally, from the latest 10th generation - plus up to GeForce RTX 2060 graphics from Nvidia (based around the company's Max-Q5 design).

This laptop features a 300nit, 1080p display with thin bezels and Wi-Fi 6 support, too.

Then there's a redesigned Omen 15 laptop which sees the 15-inch laptop shrink in size to take up a smaller footprint, while it's also thinner than the previous generation, too. It comes in mica silver and shadow black and has a full RGB backlit keyboard with per-key lighting.

It can be specified with up to Core i7 10th generation processors or you can opt for AMD Ryzen 7 power. You can also choose up to 1TB PCIe storage (or dual PCIe SSD) and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory in addition to Nvidia G-Sync tech on the Full HD 144hz display.

Both laptops offer HP's Omen Command Centre software so you can set up your laptop exactly as you want. On the Omen 15 you can switch the graphics for longer battery life if you're working rather than gaming. HP cites a maximum battery life for the Omen 15 of 12.5 hours.