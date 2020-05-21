Shop HP's Memorial Day Sale and save up to 55% plus get free shipping and easy returns!

Hopefully you're settling in for an enjoyable Memorial Day weekend, even if that means doing so at home and being sensible - still, there are still great deals to be had all over the place, with online stores discounting heavily.

Some of the very best bargains around this year can be found on HP's online store, where a huge range of laptops, computers and printers are discounted by up 55%, with both free shipping and easy returns thrown into the mix to make it trivial to get your hands on a superb machine. We've taken a look at the deals on offer, to find you some of the very best.

We're opening with a product that might not be the most glamourous you can imagine, but it certainly is essential. Anyone who's discovered that they need to print a document while working from home can testify to the pain of not having a printer, or having one that barely works. Fix that problem in one swoop with a huge discount on the HP LaserJet Pro M404n, a printer with office-grade performance and home-office footprint.

As a laserjet, its printing finishes are exemplary and efficient, and it also comes with the assurance of industry-leading security. That means you don't have to worry about anyone being able to access it or your network through it, a welcome bit of confidence. It's reduced by fully $100 right now, with free shipping, so there's no reason not to try it out.

That printer's a great start, but let's up the ante - how about we double the saving to $200, and take a look at the brand new OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0280z, a gaming PC so nice to look at that we could almost forget to check what's going on inside.

Luckily, underneath that gorgeous minimalist case there's a powerhouse waiting to be unlocked, with an AMD Ryzen 5 Processor at its heart and an 8GB AMD Radeon RX 5700XT graphics card powering your gaming to high heaven. A 256GB SSD will house your collection on lightning-quick storage, making for a superb package.

Plus, free shipping and returns apply again, making this a bargain too sweet to pass up.

Perhaps you're looking to scratch that retail therapy itch without committing quite so much money to the effort, though? In which case, look no further than the much-loved HP Sprocket, a handy little photo printer that's reduced by $40 for the holiday.

Printing photos out can be a bit of a nightmare, especially if you can't remember how your full-size printer actually does it, but the Sprocket makes it almost insanely easy. It's also super portable and great for using out and on the go. You can print from any device with Bluetooth, as well, making it great for printing straight from your phone.

For our last spotlight, though, we're acknowledging that loads of people are in the process of discovering that the old laptop they used that just about got the job done isn't quite as able when it becomes their everyday machine for work and play. If you're looking for a premium new laptop that can handle most tasks and also looks elegant, look no further.

HP's Spectre line has long been home to attractive machines, and the x360 is no different. It's a beautiful all-metal laptop that looks great whatever orientation you have it in - whether it's closed, open as normal or inverted using its full-rotation hinges. The stunning display is also a touchscreen, and the included pen stylus means that you can use the Spectre x360 for all manner of tasks, whether it's typing out a midterm of designing a new piece of hardware.

Plus, amazing specs including a huge 512GB SSD for storage and a superfast 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor means that it's a great investment for the long-term, and will stay fast and responsive for years to come.

Right now, you can also take advantage of a great offer and use PayPal Credit to pay for your purchase over time, with 0% APR over 36 payments. That means you could split it down into monthly costs that are completely manageable, without paying an more over time - and you've got until May 30th to take advantage. These are just a few highlights from HP's Memorial Day sale, though - there are loads more to browse on its online store, so jump in to see if you can find a bargain that fits you.