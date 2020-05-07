AMD debuts Ryzen 4000 Pro laptop chips, coming soon to HP and Lenovo launches

AMD has announced a bunch of new ultraportable laptop processors aimed at pros and prosumers - the Ryzen 4000 Series.

They're super power-efficient 7nm chips, a first for traditional x86 computing processors (there's already plenty of 7nm action in the smartphone space). They use AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture and have an integrated GPU as you'd expect.

AMD's star is rising after a bunch of design wins in the consumer market, and it hopes to make more inroads into Intel's considerable market share. For example, the Ryzen Pro 4000 Series is already confirmed to be coming to notebooks from HP and Lenovo later in 2020.

The new chips are available in three key variants with four cores/eight threads, six cores/12 threads or eight cores/16 threads clocked at speeds up to 1.7GHz (4.1Ghz boost).

AMD says the lineup offers up to 37 percent better overall performance in general computing apps such as Microsoft Office applications than the rival Intel chip (the Intel Core i7-10710U on a Dell XPS 13 was used as a reference).

The chips also feature AMD Pro Security for embedded defences against anybody trying to access the machine.

The chips should also be very frugal on battery life - although it should be taken with a pinch of salt, AMD measured more than 20 hours of battery life on one of its reference platforms running the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U. Even though real-world battery life will be significantly less, it should certainly see you through the working day.