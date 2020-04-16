HP upgrades the Envy 15 with 4K OLED, latest-generation Intel and Nvidia hardware

HP has been showing off its new Envy 15 - an upgraded version of its flagship MacBook Pro competitor.

The new HP Envy 15 has an all-aluminium chassis with 82.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and you can get the top-end model with a 4K OLED display.

As you'd expect, the hardware is latest-generation with latest version Intel Core processors (up to Core i9) and it can be specified with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics (with MaxQ design). The laptop also has "gaming class" thermals, including two 12V fans and a vapour chamber.

HP has also added a layer of glass on top of the trackpad for an even smoother experience. There's also a new keyboard with buttons for common functions such as camera shutter, mic mute and HP Command Center.

HP QuickDrop enables you to transfer files, notes and web pages from your PC to your mobile device. There's also a Fast Charge feature, offering a 50% charge in 45 minutes.

HP has also announced new versions of its mobile workstation-level PCs the ZBook Studio and Book. They're ideal for creatives on the move, especially for video editors and designers - you can specify them with either Nvidia GeForce or Quadro graphics.

The new ZBooks also boast battery lives up to 17.5 hours, too. What's more, the range also includes recycled ocean plastics for the first time.