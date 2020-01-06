HP only recently announced the HP Elite Dragonfly notebook late last year, now the company has revealed the second-generation version with a number of enhancements.

Unveiled at CES, the new version of this laptop is still pitched as an ultraportable business notebook, but now comes with 5G wireless, an enhanced Sure View privacy display and integrated Tile tracking.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is said to be coming "early 2020" with the lightest variant weighing in at less than a kilogram. It's also built with a green ethos, using recycled materials, that include ocean-bound plastics and recycled magnesium.

The addition of Qualcomm X55 LTE+5G wireless technology will give users the ability to connect to ultra-fast, low-latency networks and get more done on the move.

Meanwhile, thanks to a new partnership with Tile, the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 will also be findable should you mislay it. That's right, this is the world's first notebook with a built-in tracking service. So you'll be able to find your laptop with your smartphone even if the machine is out of Bluetooth range.

For those who demand privacy from their laptops, the Elite Dragonfly G2 also offers improved Sure View privacy technology that blocks your screen from being viewed by unwanted eyes. A physical camera shutter and a combination of Sure Recover and HP Sure Sense anti-malware systems should ensure further peace of mind too.

Other highlights to this device include a 13.3-inch UHD HDR 400 panel with 550 nits brightness, Bang & Olufsen speakers and a striking design.

There's no word on pricing yet, but we'd expect the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 to be more than the 2019 version.