From the midst of CES comes the news that smart location company Tile and PC giant HP are teaming up to release the first laptop with Tile tracking.

This new collaboration should ensure you'll never lose your laptop again and will be able to use the Tile app to find misplaced machines, even if they're turned off. Tile's lastest tracking technology also means that you can find your laptop even if it's out of standard Bluetooth range.

This partnership is already underway and the new tech is coming "early 2020" to the new HP Elite Dragonfly. Tile's finding technology will be an option for users purchasing that laptop.

The companies have explained that the system will work by integrating new Tile Windows app on the HP Elite Dragonfly combined with the Tile mobile app on the user's phone. The laptop will then have the same great discoverable range of other Tile products and should mean no more lost laptop mishaps.

Whether you've simply left the house without it or found your laptop missing in a more alarming way, this new system should result in improved peace of mind.

This isn't the first time Tile has partnered with another tech company. The smart location brand is already working with several other companies including Bose, Sennheiser, Qualcomm and even recently began working with Google Assistant too. Tile says the collaboration with HP brings the list of partners to over 20 and those partnerships will continue to grow in future. So expect lost gadgets to be a thing of the past.