HP reveals its latest do-anything Spectre x360 13

HP's Spectre line up is up there with our favourite laptop series and now the venerable computer maker has revealed a latest-generation version of the 13-inch x360 model.

The x360 moniker indicates, as you might expect, that it's a convertible model with a full 360-degree rotating display.

Intel's latest 10th generation Core processors are on board alongside Intel's Iris Plus graphics and the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, not that there are too many Wi-Fi 6 access points and routers available yet.

The display is available up to 4K resolution (an OLED screen), while there's a Full HD option, too. Battery life is set at a maximum of 22 hours, although expect several hours less than that in practical use.

The 1.27kg laptop's physical size is around 13 percent smaller than last year's model, giving you around a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It's compliant with Intel's Project Athena programme for thin-and-light laptop designs.

There are some clever design elements, too, such as a USB-C port angled on the right corner so cables aren't in the way.

Natural Silver is a new colour option in addition to the existing Nightfall Black with copper accents and Poseidon Blue with brass accents.

The HP Spectre x360 13 with 16GB RAM, 4K OLED display, and 1 TB SSD with 32 GB Optane will be available from late October starting at £1799. Or you can get the version with 8GB of RAM, Full HD display and 512 GB SSD with 32 GB Optane instead - it's available from January.