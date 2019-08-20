HP reveals AMD Ryzen 5-powered Pavilion gaming laptop

As part of its Gamescom launches this week, HP has revealed a new gaming laptop designed to take on the mainstream gaming market - it isn't part of HP's performance gaming-orientated Omen product line.

The Pavilion isn't a chunk to carry around though, remaining quite portable at 2.2kg. That's not too shabby for a performance 15.6-inch notebook.

It's AMD Ryzen 5-powered with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics pushing out Full HD visuals - that GPU has 3GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory all to itself. You'll have to look further up the product line for 4K, however. Other specs aren't too shabby though - you also get 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory alongside a 512GB SSD.

There's also a green backlit keyboard (HP lovingly calls it acid green and yes, there is a number pad), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) connectivity and B&O-enhanced sound from the dual speakers. In terms of connectivity, USB-A and USB-C are on board, as is HDMI 2.0. And yes, for LAN parties you also get an Ethernet port, too.

HP has also announced a bunch of other hardware at Gamescom 2019 including a stunning Omen 27-inch QHD display (2,560 x 1,400). It also boasts AMD's Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR tech, too. There's also a new HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, too, again aimed at the mainstream gaming market rather than the more expensive Envy line.

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Processor: AMD RyzenTM 5 3550H

Display:15.6-inchdiagonal FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED

Memory: 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM

Internal storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMeTM M.2 Solid State Drive

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 (3 GB GDDR5 dedicated)

Sound: B&O with dual speakers

Wireless: Realtek Wi-Fi 5 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.0 combo (MU-MIMO supported)

Keyboard: Full-size island-style acid green backlit keyboard with numeric keypad