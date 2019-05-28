HP has unveiled a refresh of its Envy series of laptops that evoke memories of Atari's haydays of gaming - in particular, the Atari 2600 console.

That's because, after choosing to drape its Spectre Folio premium notebook in leather late last year, it has now added wooden elements to several special edition versions of the Envy.

As announced at Computex in Taipei, those getting Atari-style wood panelling are the HP Envy 13, HP Envy x360 13, HP Envy x360 15 and HP Envy 17 Wood Series.

They are, claims HP, the "world's first convertible PCs made with authentic wood".

Few specs are known at present, apart from that they have a slight bump in internal tech over their metal counterparts announced previously.

Consumers get the choice between next-gen Intel Core or 2nd generation AMD Ryzen Mobile processors. The latter comes with Radeon Vega graphics too.

The Envy Wood Series devices will also come with features including Amazon Alexa support, "modern standby", wake on voice, wake on fingerprint, and the HP webcam kill switch solution.

Different colour options will be available: nightfall black with natural walnut, ceramic white with white birch, or natural silver with pale birch.

The entire wood-laden portfolio will be available from the autumn, but pricing and availability by location are yet to be revealed.