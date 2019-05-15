HP launches Omen X 2S: The world's first dual-screen gaming laptop

At the HP Gaming Festival in Beijing, the computing giant took the opportunity to unveil a number of updates to the Omen and Pavilion gaming laptop line-ups. One of these new machines includes the HP Omen X 2S, a dual-screen gaming laptop that's set to raise "...the bar for the gaming experience."

The company claims this new laptop takes the crown as the world's first dual-screen gaming laptop. It's designed to enhance your multitasking capabilities while you game.

Whether that's using the second screen to watch how-to videos while you play, keep an eye on Twitch chat or simply seeing who's in Discord without alt-tabbing out of your game.

The company says you can think of this six-inch 1080p touchscreen display as a replacement for your smartphone and an enhancement to your overall gaming experience.

Of course, more serious gamers can also use the secondary screen to keep an eye on the real-time performance of their machine and access the Adaptive Omen Command Center too. It'll be interesting to see whether any game developers take the opportunity to utilise this secondary screen in future games. Though we expect such enhancements will be few and far between.

Beyond the additional screen, the HP Omen X 2S is set to be a head-turner. It's another gaming powerhouse from HP - built on a foundation that includes a full metal chassis and a liquid metal thermal compound applied to the CPU for enhanced gaming performance.

The device also sports either a 1080p (120Hz/144Hz) or 4K HDR (60Hz) display with Nvidia G-Sync capabilities. It's powered by the latest Intel Core-i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB of DDR4-3200Mhz RAM and even the option Intel Optane memory storage.

Another interesting design update to this machine appears to be a similar front-forward keyboard layout and side-slung trackpad to that we saw on the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531. This design allows space for the secondary screen just above the keyboard, perfectly placed for a quick glance or peripheral vision during a good gaming session.

Like many of the other premium gaming laptops on the market, this new machine also offers a slim form factor at just 20mm thick. The company also says the cooling has been enhanced as well. Alongside the Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut (liquid metal compound), a new airflow cooling system has been implemented to keep things running smoothly.

The HP Omen X 2S Laptop is expected to be available by June via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $2099.99. The 240 Hz option is expected to be available in July.