HP's latest Omen 15 is the first laptop with a 240Hz display

As you might expect, HP is making plenty of announcements at CES 2019 including several gaming technologies under its Omen brand. As with many of HP's models, the Omen 15 has existed before, but the greatest new version now been upgraded with a 240Hz display that with feature Nvidia's next-gen graphics as well as the new 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard.

The Omen 15 also features the Core i7-8750H - a six-core monster with a max turbo clock of 4.1GHz - and a 128GB SSD running alongside a 1TB hard drive.

There's also a whopping 65-inch gaming display featuring Nvidia's G-Sync HDR tech for blur-free gaming and an integrated soundbar. Called the Omen X Emperium 65 it will cost you though - a not-so-insignificant $4,999 would you believe. It does look incredible though, and it can be wall-mounted or used on a table-top.

Finally there's a new version of the Obelisk gaming desktop with processors up-to-and-including the awesome Core i9-990K with eight-cores and high-level graphics up to Nvidia's RTX 2080Ti. There's also HyperX DDR4 memory, dual SSDs and you can even upgrade the power supply out-of-the-box should you be planning on some other upgrades.

The 240Hz version of the new Omen 15 will ship in July (other models in February from $1,369), while the Obelisk desktop will be available in March from $2,249. We don't have UK pricing as yet.