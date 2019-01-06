  1. Home
- HP brings across-the-range upgrades to CES 2019

HP has debuted an AMD-powered Chromebook here at CES 2019 in addition to a new Quantum Dot monitor and enhancements to its recently-announced latest range of Spectre ultraportables.

The announcements follow hot on the heels from other high-end PC announcements from HP over the last few months. The HP Spectre Folio which is now available with a burgundy leather finish and a 4K display option while a different version of the HP Spectre 15 x360 convertible has been given the new and somewhat unexpected enhancement of an OLED display. 

While OLED is commonplace in phones, it hasn't really dented the portable PC market. However, due to the efficiency and thinness of OLED, as well as its prowess in bright light, it can only be a matter of time before they start making appearances in more tablets and laptops. The HDR supporting-display has a contrast ratio of 100,000:1 and supports the DCI-P3 colour space, meaning a much wider colour gamut than conventional displays.

HP is also announcing the world's first AMD-based Chromebook - the company had a Chromebook 14 product previously, but this is a completely redesigned version with AMD A4 and A6 processors alongside Radeon R4 and R5 graphics. The new design is available in addition to the x360 14 G1 business-orientated convertible Chromebook. 

HP has also introduced the super-thin (6.5mm) Pavillion 27-inch Quantum Dot QHD monitor with plenty of connectivity options including USB-C, USB-A, Display Port and HDMI support. There's also a Pavilion 32 QHD display, too. 

