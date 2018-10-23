HP has updated its popular line of Spectre x360 convertible laptops with some interesting features, including a "privacy camera kill switch".

The updates concern the Spectre x360 13-inch model and 15-inch model. They both now come with a dual-chamfered design that makes the lid easier to lift from three sides. But the more interesting feature is the so-called privacy camera kill switch that electrically disables the webcam. This feature follows last year's addition of an integrated privacy screen, where, with a touch of a button, a user can mask out their display to avoid prying eyes.

This is handy if anyone is sitting next to you, like nosy airplane passengers or over-the-shoulder eavesdroppers. Another cool feature to the line is an exclusive for the 13-inch model: it now has a 22.5-hour peak battery life, a 37 per cent improvement over the previous generation.

You can get optional "gigabit-class" LTE on the 13-inch model, as well. As for the 15-inch model, it can be equipped with a six-core 8th-generation Intel Core chip, and there's a new thermal design and optional GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Max-Q graphics. In terms of battery, it offers a peak 17.5 hours of longevity. Lastly, it has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and either a 650-nit 1080p display or a 4K touchscreen.

Both convertibles will launch in November, starting at $1,150 for the Spectre x360 13 and $1,390 for its 15-inch mate.