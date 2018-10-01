HP has announced the Spectre Folio, a convertible laptop it claims is the world's first to be covered in leather.

And we have to admit, from the official images, it is pretty darn tasty.

It also has spec to match its looks, with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processing, 16GB of RAM, 2TB SSD and audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

You can spec the device with a 13-inch 300-nit Full HD display or low-power 400-nits option. There will also be a 4K display option also made available in late December.

1/8 HP

HP promises up to 18 hours of battery life for the Spectre Folio and it includes gigabit class LTE that can provide an internet connection even when Wi-Fi is not available.

It supports dual SIM connectivity, with an optional nano-SIM slot and embedded digital eSIM option on offer.

The eye-grabbing design detail is, of course, the leather casing. It utilises 100 per cent chrome tan, full-grained leather to present a stylish, flexible chassis.

It will be available in just the one colour, cognac brown to begin with.

The HP Spectre Folio will be on sale from the end of October, from retailers including Currys PCWorld. You can also pre-order it now from HP.com.

UK pricing starts at £1,499.