Do you need to turbo-charge your office? If your laptops are feeling a little lethargic, then it could be time to upgrade. HP is a great laptop manufacturer that has plenty to offer all walks of budget and all walks of work.

Whether you need a lightweight laptop, a versatile convertible or a portable powerhouse, HP has you covered. You don’t have to spend the earth to get your hands on brilliant business tech, either. Don’t believe us? Take a look at these five great machines, which all cost less than £1,000 allowing everyone in your team to get a new laptop without worrying the bank balance.

The $1059 (£675) HP ProBook 430 G5 is a marvel: it's packed with technology and, despite that, this 1.5kg machine will slip into a bag without weighing you down.

This 13.3-inch machine weighs is only 20mm thin - and it looks the part, too, thanks to a natural silver finish, the aluminium keyboard a smart, dark interior.

The eighth generation of Intel's Core i5 processor delivers enough power to scythe through work applications, and the Full HD screen has stunning quality and a smart anti-glare coating.

You've got an SSD for super-fast storage, and HP Audio Boost for pixel-perfect video-conferencing. And, if that's not enough, the ProBook 430 G5 has USB-C - so you can connect loads of accessories.

The ProBook 450 G5 is a mid-sized laptop that has the power to handle virtually every bit of business software you're likely to throw at it - all for $864 (£922).

The eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor has four lightning-fast cores, and it's paired with 16GB of memory and an Nvidia graphics chip for true multi-tasking ability.

The ProBook 450 G5 doesn’t just have raw processing power. It's got a Full HD anti-glare screen, a premium stamped aluminium keyboard and a 21mm body that weighs just 2.1kg - alongside USB-C for external displays and docks.

Conventional laptops certainly get the job done, but convertibles like the HP Envy x360 add another dimension of usefulness.

The $869 ENVY x360 has a 15.6-inch touchscreen that rotates on its central hinge - so it'll work like a tablet. That's great for creative applications - and the included stylus only improves the situation.

Under the hood you'll find an Intel Core i5 processor and dedicated Nvidia graphics, so you've got enough oomph to handle graphical applications.

The ENVY x360 impresses as a laptop, too. The Full HD display is partnered with Bang & Olufsen speakers - handy for after-hours TV streaming. And, with 11 hours of battery life, this notebook will handle a day in the office and the commute home.

Sometimes you need a serious bit of kit to handle the toughest work tasks. And, if that's what you need, you should check out the $1162 ProBook 470 G5.

The monster 17.3-inch Full HD panel provides ample screen real estate for easy multi-tasking, and the Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD ensures that work tasks are completed with speed. Like the rest of the ProBook range, you get USB-C, HP Audio and an aluminium keyboard in a slim, sturdy chassis.

If you've got to meet your deadlines and don't want your technology to get in the way, then this is hard to beat.

The Chromebook 14-ca020nr works using Google's Chrome OS and that delivers seamless compatibility with Google’s apps. The HD webcam and noise-cancelling microphone means you'll be seen and heard when collaborating using apps like Google Hangout.

The Chromebook has a responsive, spill-resistant keyboard, 802.11ac wireless networking and 4GB of memory - and it's powered by Intel's latest generation of Celeron processor.

The other great thing about the slim Chromebook 14-ca020nr? The price. This lightweight, web-connected machine costs just $249.99. We'll have two.