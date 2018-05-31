  1. Home
HP's new Omen 15 gaming laptop offers more speed and slim bezels

  • It's pretty good for an affordable gaming machine

HP has updated its Omen 15 gaming laptop.

The new Omen 15 weighs 5.56 pounds and includes a metal chassis and thin bezels around its display. Compared to its predecessor, it has a smaller footprint and has been upgraded internally. Inside you'll find a 2.2GHz Intel Core i7-8750H (six cores with 4.1GHz TurboBoost) processor. That works alongside a Nvidia GTX GeForce 1050Ti with 4GB memory or GTX 1060 graphics with 6GB memory.

Other specs include 8GB or 16GB of DDR4-2666MHz RAM, a dual storage setup (128GB or 512GB SSDs and 1TB hard drive), and a 70WHr battery with “up to six hours and 15 minutes” of usage. On the outside, there's a 15.6-inch IPS 1920 x 1080 screen at 60Hz or 144Hz. Or, you can get a a 4K 60Hz option. And finally, the Core i7/GTX 1060 model has a keyboard with 26-key rollover and four lighting zones.

If any of this interests you, pricing in the US starts at $979 (for the GTX 1050Ti/Core i5/8GB RAM model) and goes up to $1,699 (for the GTX 1060/Core i7/16GB RAM/4K screen model). In the UK, HP said the Omen 15 starts at £879.99 and will be available from June.

